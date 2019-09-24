Celebrated sculptor led immersive workshop

A weekend spent sculpting under the tutelage of Elizabeth Ostrander was a dream come true for the participants of a popular workshop offered n August 17 and 18 at Eastport Arts Center. Inspired by Icelandic fairies, sea creatures, totem art, Sedna the Eskimo goddess of the sea and other deities, each artist worked with paper clay to create a fully realized piece. Once these sculptures are completely dry, Elizabeth will fire them in the kiln at her home studio.