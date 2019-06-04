Castlebay returns to Jonesport’s PML Music Series

By Nancy Beal

Maine vocalists and musicians Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee have been weaving the musical heritage of New England and Celtic lands since 1987 and, as Castlebay, they are a familiar duo in Jonesport. On Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m., they will bring their distinctive Celtic flair back to the Peabody Memorial Library’s summer series Music in the Library for the series’ opening concert of the season and Castlebay’s ninth appearance since the series began.