As cancer rates climb, firefighters raise funds to protect themselves from deadly chemicals
by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
Fighting fire has always been a dangerous profession, and scientists are now learning that the risks to life and limb continue long after the fire has been extinguished. Simple exposure to fire smoke is a silent killer, and 27 local firefighters spent an evening last week learning how to protect themselves from the toxins that are spiking cancer and heart disease rates in their field.