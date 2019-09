by Ruth Leubecker

After a Labor Day, Calais Regional Hospital nurses voted on Wednesday to strike.

“Unions have been under attack across the United States, and the tech staff at Calais Regional Hospital are bucking the trend,” said Chuleenan Svetvilas of National Nurses United. “In June they voted to join the Maine State Nurses Association, which is affiliated with NNU. The techs joining the union was a Labor Day move that would hopefully be a positive one.”