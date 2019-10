Calais Celtic Concerts will present the hottest group in folk music out of Wales this year. The Trials of Cato will perform at a special show on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at The Calais High School. The group has won the 2019 Best Emerging Artist Award, at the Wales Folk Award ceremony this year and is up for two more BBC Awards this November. They are only in the states for a short, two-week stint, as they continue with their world tour.