Budget season, telebusiness center sale and vacant fifth seat top agenda at Machias selectboard meeting

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

During their bi-weekly meeting held Wednesday, Jan. 9 the Machias Board of Selectmen made plans to meet regularly to review the town’s 2019-20 budget.

The board agreed to hold their budget review meetings on the first and third Wednesdays at 6 p.m., which means those meetings will alternate with their regular bi-weekly meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. The full board was present at the meeting together with Machias Town Manager Christina Therrien.