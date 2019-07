by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

David Cale was watching the evening news from his home in Machiasport when the sight of a buoy caught his attention. It was a large lobster balloon, and it had landed in County Cork, Ireland.

“I just happened to catch it, and heard ‘Bucks Harbor’ and ‘Lobster Mobster,’” said Cale. “I had to call them out of curiosity, because I knew Craig wouldn't.”