by Jayna Smith

On Sunday morning, May 26, Calais Police Department responded to a Main Street residence after receiving a complaint of “possibly two men entering without permission of the homeowner,” according to Sgt. Matt Vinson.

With assistance from Baileyville Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol and its K9 unit, law enforcement entered the residence where they found two men of Bronx, New York. Both were charged with Criminal Trespass.