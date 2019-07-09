Bold Coast Sea & Sky Festival needs volunteers

Volunteers come in all shapes, sizes, ages, colors, sex and state of mind. It goes without saying that a number of organizations and corporations would be negatively impacted it there were no volunteers. Just think about schools, hospitals, Scouting and many others that simply couldn’t function without volunteers.

Think about the Bold Coast Sea and Sky Festival which is going on its fourth year, growing each year from approximately 400 in 2016 to well over a 1,000 in 2018. The participating crowd is expected to reach 1,300 this year, 2019.