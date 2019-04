by Wayne Smith

Randy Blevins and Crossroads were playing at the VFW in Harrington on a recent cool Saturday night when the moon was full. People came in with beer and beer coolers. Equipment came in from the back door where Blevins was dressed in a nice shirt. He had the long hair and mustache. He likes Downeast Maine, he said It was his second home. His best place to play. He hopes that anybody within 100 miles comes out and joins in the party.