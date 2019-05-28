Coastal

Bargaining stalled, but vigil draws crowd in support of Calais nurses

by Ruth Leubecker

Although over 100 turned out for a vigil in community support for Calais nurses and technicians, negotiations between employees and Calais Regional Hospital persist in a stalemate.

“There are dozens of openings at the hospital right now that management cannot fill,” said Alison Monaghan, RN, after the vigil. “If there aren’t enough employees, then this hospital cannot function properly, and that’s just not acceptable for our patients.”

