Bakers and gardeners wanted for cake and seed fundraisers at the library

Porter Memorial Library’s first dessert auction was sadly sidelined by last week’s pre-Valentine’s Day storm. But we will not be deterred!

Please consider baking or buying a dessert to donate to our new dessert auction, which will take place in person and on our Facebook page on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. If you are donating a dessert (chocolates, cakes, cookies, you name it!) please drop it off at the library on Tuesday, Feb. 26.