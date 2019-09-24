Authorities seek thieves who stole Machias hemp under cover of darkness

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Area law enforcement is seeking information that could lead to the arrest of the thief or thieves responsible for stealing hemp from the fields of Schoppee Farm in East Kennebec, Machias.

Farm co-owner Ben Edwards said the theft was discovered during a routine inspection of the crop and could have taken place over the weekend of Sept. 14-15. It also appears to have been done by someone with knowledge of cannabis plants, because they only took the flowers.