Machias

Authorities seek thieves who stole Machias hemp under cover of darkness

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Area law enforcement is seeking information that could lead to the arrest of the thief or thieves responsible for stealing hemp from the fields of Schoppee Farm in East Kennebec, Machias.  

Farm co-owner Ben Edwards said the theft was discovered during a routine inspection of the crop and could have taken place over the weekend of Sept. 14-15. It also appears to have been done by someone with knowledge of cannabis plants, because they only took the flowers.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanSep 24,2019
Related Posts
UMM to host photographer Lisa Tyson Ennis
No image
Machias Memorial High School announces 2nd quarter honor roll
No image
Community Calendar