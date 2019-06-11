Artist to presidents, Princess Diana, at home in Jonesboro

by Ruth Leubecker

Yogi Morgan is a woman of many talents, contradictions and surprises.

She was born 68 years ago in Louisville, Kentucky, though her family never lived there. Years ago she left her home in Presque Isle to accidentally find her life’s work in Chicago. She lived in more than 50 places before settling in Jonesboro, Maine.

And the list goes on. Hers has been a peripatetic life, with an astounding number of experiences integrated into the entire process. Understandably, her parents did not name their infant daughter Yogi …