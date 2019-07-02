Area Fourth of July Celebrations

Machias: A parade featuring local floats, six Shriner units driving miniature lobster boats, 4x4s, cars, and go-karts, the Annan Temple marching band, historical reenactors, WWII veteran and Grand Marshal Mac McKean, and Civil Air Patrol cadets. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Machias Memorial High School and proceeds down Court Street to Free Street to Colonial Way and Main Street, ending at the Varney Agency past Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 1. Fireworks will be set off from Middle River Park at dusk, viewable from either side of the Machias dike or anywhere downtown.