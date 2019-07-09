Machias

Archeological research at UMM gets a boost from anonymous donor

 

Machias, Maine — The University of Maine at Machias has received a gift of $12,500 from an anonymous donor that will help fund continuing efforts to research, record and archive petroglyph sites on Machias Bay, head of campus Andy Egan has announced.

Machias Bay is home to one of the largest concentrations of petroglyphs on the Atlantic coast of North America, according to archeologists. The ancient images were pecked into tidal rocks by the Passamaquoddy people as many as 3,000 years ago and depict animals, humans and shamanic rituals.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanJul 09,2019
Related Posts
No image
Washington Academy in regional action shots
No image
Struggle for control ignores Downeast Senate seat
No image
Machias hearing draws support for pursuit of CDBG Downtown Revitalization Grant to address lighting, sidewalks