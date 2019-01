by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Drug trafficking charges against Kristian Crowley of Jonesport have been dismissed by the state. Crowley was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, in this case marijuana, on Sept. 11, 2018.

Bail was initially set at $25,000, then reduced to $3,000 on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Ultimately, Crowley was held in the Washington County Jail for 10 days.