Machias

Acadian Seaplants asks Court to reconsider rockweed decision

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

On Thursday, April 11, attorneys for Acadian Seaplants filed a Motion of Reconsideration with the Maine Supreme Court asking the Court to reconsider its recent decision in the case of Ross v. Acadian Seaplants. In the three years since the case was filed, both the Washington County Superior Court and the Maine Supreme Court declared that rockweed is not publicly owned, but instead “the private property of the adjacent upland landowner.”

DylanApr 17,2019
