46th Annual International Homecoming Festival brings five days of fun to border

by Jayna Smith

The 46th Annual International Homecoming Festival, a celebration of friendship between Calais, Maine and St. Stephen, New Brunswick, is set to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 7 and run through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Many events for all ages are held on both sides of the border during the five-day festival, beginning with the “Hands Across the Border” Opening Ceremony on Wednesday. The Ferry Point Bridge to Canada is closed during this event, allowing many from both sides to meet in the middle where the countries’ two flags will be hung.

