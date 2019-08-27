by Natalie Boomer

The 1st Annual Campobello Island Seaglass Festival will take place on September 13-15. This mini festival will include beach walks, seaglass talks, crafters markets and more.

“This year is a trial run, a ‘soft opening’ to get ideas and feedback for a full festival in 2020,” said Stephanie Anthony of the Island Seaglass Festival. “It will be three days of beach walks and talks, Beachcomber's Bazaars, etc. but on a smaller scale, due to time constraints, than we have planned for future festivals.”