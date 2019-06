by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Twelve Machias voters attended the town meeting held Tuesday, May 28, and approved a 2019/20 school budget of $5,302,588.68, an increase of $161,964.43, or 3.13 percent, over last year’s budget.

In the coming year, $2,090,708.57 in revenue will be contributed toward that budget via state subsidy, and $1,301,838.00 is projected in revenue from tuition students.