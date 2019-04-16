‘When the Chevy Breaks’ film looks at how we solve big problems Downeast

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

There were lights, there was action, and now there’s going to be a film premiere at the University of Maine at Machias. “When the Chevy Breaks (How Small Towns Solve Big Problems)” is a production of the film class led by Alan Kryszak and features interviews with more than a dozen people from Eastport to Jonesport. The title plays on the Led Zeppelin song, “When the Levee Breaks” and looks at the unique ways people in small towns big address problems, even dating back to the founding of Machias.