Youth yoga offered at EAC

The Eastport Arts Center will offer Tiny Yogis, children’s yoga classes, on Jan. 25 from 9:30-10:15 am. Instructor Caroline Coleman Dilio will teach yoga through music, dance and storybooks, and young participants will even learn meditation.

These classes are offered as an extension of EAC’s KinderArts programming for preschoolers, and are intended for children up to age 5; participants must come with a parent or caregiver. The classes are free of charge. Funding for KinderArts is provided by the Maine Community Foundation and the Crewe Foundation.