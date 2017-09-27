Young philanthropist gives to DECH Emergency Department

Down East Community Hospital (DECH) was delighted to be approached by 8 - year old Mia Mills who wanted to know how she could give to the Emergency Department. Mia, accompanied by her mother, Monique Mills, came to DECH on Sept. 20 to donate to the emergency department. Mia had earned the money lobster fishing with her dad, Jason Mills. Mia presented the donation in an envelope covered with multi-colored hearts, to DECH CEO, Dennis Welsh in the new Emergency Department.