Machias

Young entrepreneur builds business success Downeast

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Tyler Farrington can make a wreath in just five minutes, but he knows someone who can do it even faster. “Beth Hawkins was about the best,” he said. “If I broke brush for her, she could make one in about three minutes.”

Speedy wreathing is something Farrington appreciates as the owner of Machias Bay Wreath, a business he founded in 2013 at the age of 20. Employing about 18 people this year, Machias Bay Wreath will produce thousands of wreaths for wholesale and retail customers before the season ends mid-December.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanNov 21,2018
Related Posts
MSB donates to Down East Hospice Volunteers
Eastern Maine Elite State Champions proudly display their winning banner
No image
AARP warns of Make-a-Wish scam
Advertisement

Advertise here

Call

(207) 669-8218