Machias

In the year ahead, it’s time to pick up the pieces

by Ruth Leubecker

Everyone loves Will’s newsletter, and most could guess what he led off with recently. “2018 was a tough year for everyone associated with the Downeast Correctional Facility,” said the East Machias legislator. “2019 is our chance to pick up the pieces, start over again, and turn heartache into joy. Trials and challenges turn around with good people fighting to turn them around. Each of us is up to the task, our community is up for the task, and the rest of the state will see that again in 2019.”

DylanJan 03,2019
