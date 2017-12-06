Wreaths Across America announces the 2017 escort to Arlington event itinerary

\The Wreaths Across America escort of handmade, balsam wreaths heading to Arlington National Cemetery from Maine has become known as the country’s longest veterans parade, and this year, the weeklong journey kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Grand Marshals – Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipient, Colonel Roger Donlon, U.S. Army Special Forces (Retired) and his wife, Norma, a Vietnam-era Gold Star wife – will lead the caravan as it travels down the East Coast stopping at schools, memorials and other locations along the way to spread the mission to REMEMBER,HONOR and TEACH.