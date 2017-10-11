Wonder Woman movie at UMM

University of Maine at Machias’ student activities organization, SAIL, will host two showings of the movie Wonder Woman on campus. SAIL stands for Student Activities Involvement and Leadership, and the organization hosts events throughout the academic year for students and community members. Wonder Woman will show in the Performing Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are just $2 for community members and free for UMM students, staff, faculty, and their immediate family members.