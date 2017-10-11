The Witches at Steuben library

The Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center will be showing the movie “The Witches” on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.

While staying at a hotel in England with his grandmother Helga, young Luke inadvertently spies on a convention of witches. The Grand High Witch reveals a plan to turn all children into mice through a magical formula. When they find that Luke has overheard, the witches test the formula on him. Now, with the help of Helga and the hotel manager, Mr. Stringer, Luke the mouse must fight back against the witches. Come enjoy the movie on our big screen.