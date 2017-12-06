Wise winter weather tips for your family yard

When Old Man Winter comes calling, homeowners need to keep everyone in the family—including your pets – safe. Follow these wise winter weather tips from the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) and TurfMutt.

Bring Pets Inside – Dogs and cats should be kept inside during cold weather months. Wipe their paws and bellies after they’ve been outside, and check for ice accumulation between paw pads. If you’re using a de-icing agent, remove that salt and other agents, too.