Machias

Winter Twilight hike offered at Hamilton Cove Preserve

On Sunday, Jan. 28, Maine Coast Heritage Trust steward Melissa Lee invites you on a Winter Twilight ski/showshoe hike on the Hamilton Cove Preserve in Lubec from 4-6 p.m. The moon will be bright, made even brighter if we are lucky enough to have snow on the ground. 

 Bundle up, bring your headlamp and join us for a two-mile round trip evening adventure. It’s a good time for winter tracks, camaraderie, and enjoying what winter has to offer. For more information contact Melissa at mlee@mcht.org or 733-2412.

Jan 26,2018
