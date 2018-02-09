Winter sports and fun at Perry’s Pottle Tree Farm

Having fun and helping others by cross-country skiing through woodland trails, sledding, ice skating, snow shoeing, a ski race, ice fishing, a scavenger hunt, ski lessons and a potluck by the bonfire are all part of the sixteenth annual Winter Sports and Fun Day held Saturday, Feb. 10 in Perry.

In addition to fun, the event provides funds for Stronghearts, a Perry-based foundation. Stronghearts was established in 2002 by Brian and Sue Duffy in memory of their son Seamus who died of a congenital heart defect, Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.