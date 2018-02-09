Winter carnival scheduled for UMM

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the University of Maine at Machias will hold a campus-wide winter carnival for people of all ages. Events include: a snowball fight, snowshoe and cross-country skiing lessons, carriage rides, snow painting, igloo building, a paint ‘n sip, and indoor mini golf. The day will also include a free showing of Thor Rangarok at 2 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Activities will take place at various locations on campus, and a schedule and map will be provided to attendees. All events are free of charge. For more information, visit: machias.edu/news.