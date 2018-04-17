William R. “Bill” Fraser Albany Township

William R. “Bill” Fraser, 70, of Albany Twp, died April 9, 2018 at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris.

Bill was born April 26, 1947, in Harrington, Maine, son of the late Ritchie Francis Fraser and Winifred (Steele) Peabody of Jonesport.

He was a graduate of the class of 1966 Waltham Vocational High School in Massachusetts.

A veteran of the Army, he served in the Vietnam War.

Bill worked as a carpenter and owned his own business, Sideline Carpentry, after having been a millwright at General Dynamics (fomerly GTE) for 15 years.

On April 24, 1992, he married the late Kathleen Burns and resided in Norton, Massachusetts. He and Kathy retired to Maine where they built a home on Sawin Hill Road in Albany.

In retirement, Bill enjoyed target shooting, fishing, going out on his boat and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his mother Winifred Peabody of Harrington; daughters Dawn Marie (Fraser) Wanner and her husband JR of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania and Lisa Ann (Fraser) Silvia and her husband Joseph of Bellingham, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Brooke Rene’ Silvia, Benjamin and Aaron Wanner; brothers Robert Fraser, Lawrence Fraser, Steve Peabody and Timothy Peabody; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Kathy, on Feb. 19, 2018.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at the Chandler Funeral Home 45 Main St., South Paris. Graveside committal service with military honors will be later in the spring at the Forrest Hills Cemetery in Harrington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bill’s memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Bill’s family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.