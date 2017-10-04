William C. Moody Wesley

William C. Moody, 83, of Palmer Township, Pennsylvania, formerly of Wesley, Maine, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2017 in Easton Hospital.

Born January 18, 1934, in Orange, NJ, he was a son of the late Paul L. and Helen H. Kretschmer Moody.

He retired in 1988 from the National Guard, Morristown, NJ, where he worked as a military technician for 25 years. Bill had also been fire chief of the town of Wesley, Maine, served as fire warden in Wesley, Maine and was a firefighter for Basking Ridge Volunteer Fire Company.

An avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He served with the US Navy during the Korean War.

Surviving are a son, Wiley P. Moody, of Palmer Township; two brothers, Richard Moody and his wife Patty and Robert Moody, all of Florida; two granddaughters, Emily and Hannah Moody; and his former wife, Bonnie L. (O’Fee) Moody, of Saylorsburg, PA. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Moody and a sister, Virginia “Ginny” Suitt.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maine State Federation of Firefighters, PO Box 246, Surry, Maine 04684 or msfff.org.