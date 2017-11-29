William C. Gardner - Marshfield

William C. Gardner, born on April 1, 1925 in Marshfield, died November 17, 2017 at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, Ellsworth after a brief illness. He was a WWII veteran.

Bill worked for Herbert Hanscom Construction and St. Regis Paper Company for many years.

Bill was predeceased by his wife of more than 60 years, Arbine (Jordan) Gardner and sisters Arlene Gardner and Etta Bowker.

He is survived by his brother, Harlan and wife Dorothy of Marshfield, Bill’s children, Judy Robinson of Marshfield, Beverly Mace and husband Brian of Howland, William and wife Ellen of Howland, and Daniel and wife Jill of East Machias. He will live on in the memories of his grandchildren, Shelly, Lisa, Deanne, Stacie, Brian, Mark, Matthew, James, and Charles and several great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind special friends Lloyd and Emma Curtis and his special feline friend, Puckie.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast.