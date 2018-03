by Nancy Beal

The steep, short lane that leads from Jonesport’s Main Street to Moosabec Reach between the bridge to Beals Island and the old O.W. & B.S. Look wharf where Eddie Look buys lobsters is back on the selectmen’s to-do list. Last fall, year-round resident David Wardwell asked that the town either plow the lane or pay him a stipend for private service.