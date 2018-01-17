Why do these New Year’s resolutions always mean restrictions?

When each new year rolls around it brings a slew of resolutions -- almost always destined to fail and almost always designed to be a lifestyle subtraction. Taking off pounds or giving up drinking probably head most of these vows for the coming year -- but whatever the resolution, why a negative, why is something being taken away?

Why not promise to be kinder, pay it forward, do something good for somebody else, if not daily, weekly? Why not a positive, which these resolutions never seem to be.