Why did the police ignore this murder waiting to happen?

Although the murder of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy happened in Waldo County, it might’ve happened anywhere. Such abuse is that rampant and very often ignored. The neighbors had been aware of this, had heard the screaming and yelling during and after the beatings, and had responded. To the authorities.

Through two home locations — in Bangor and Stockton Springs — police were notified. Why was the child not removed from the home? DHHS has stepped in with far less provocation. Yet nothing was done.