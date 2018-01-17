Whitneyville news

A special Town Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 to approve the transfer of funds to clean up the town’s trailer debris on Middle Street.

Dog licenses are available at the Town Office or by contacting the Town Clerk.

Maine state law requires all dogs receive a rabies vaccination and be licensed.

All residents in the Dan Hill Brook neighborhood should be aware that there have been two dog bite incidents requiring medical attention and a dog has been killing neighbors’ livestock there as well.