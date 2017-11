The Friends of the Whitneyville Library want to thank everyone that came to the Oct. 21 craft fair at the Parish Hall and supported the library by buying candy or crafts. It was a fun day for the Friends of the Library.

Don’t forget our Nov. 4 pork roast supper. Pork roast with mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and carrots along with Janet’s rolls and biscuits will be served. Homemade pies and cakes are also on the menu.