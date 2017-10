It’s Pot Roast for our Nov. 4 public supper. Pot roast, mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, green beans, apple sauce, Janet’s Rolls and biscuits along with homemade cakes and pies are on the menu. The supper which begins at 5 p.m. at the Hillgrove Community Building in Whitneyville is one of the six that the Friends of the Whitneyville Library do during the year.