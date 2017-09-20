Whitneyville Library news

It is an exciting time for the library as we prepare for the groundbreaking for the new library. The new site of the library, which is located on Cross Street in Whitneyville, will be the center of attention on Sept. 23 at noon.

All of our patrons and library friends are invited to attend. Following the groundbreaking ceremony the Friends of the Whitneyville Library invite everyone to the Hillgrove Community Building for light refreshments. This is a wonderful and exciting moment in the library’s history that we want to share with all our library friends.