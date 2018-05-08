Machias

Whitneyville Library news

On April 10 the first nail was hammered as construction began on the building that will become the new Whitneyville Public Library. Three and a half weeks later the walls and the roof trusses were put up and the outer walls were enclosed. Pipes for plumbing were installed by Allan Huntley Plumbing and Heating as the floor was then prepped for the foam board and mesh as the tubing for the radiant heat was taking shape. The metal roof was put on and is almost finished. The new Whitneyville Library has taken shape.

 

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Jessica T. GriffinMay 08,2018
Related Posts
Virginia Beal. Jonesboro
Beals Island trap tree
Machias Selectboard moves on mobile vending ordinance, new sewer rates