Whitneyville Library news

On April 10 the first nail was hammered as construction began on the building that will become the new Whitneyville Public Library. Three and a half weeks later the walls and the roof trusses were put up and the outer walls were enclosed. Pipes for plumbing were installed by Allan Huntley Plumbing and Heating as the floor was then prepped for the foam board and mesh as the tubing for the radiant heat was taking shape. The metal roof was put on and is almost finished. The new Whitneyville Library has taken shape.