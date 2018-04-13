Whitneyville Library news

Our April 7 public turkey dinner was a great success. It was so nice to see our library friends and supporters come out and enjoy some good company and a great meal. May 5 will be our famous pot roast public dinner. Pot roast with mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, cucumber salad, Janet’s rolls along with homemade cakes and pies will be on the menu. As always, the suppers begin at 5 p.m. and are held at the Hillgrove Community Center in Whitneyville. If you haven’t been to one you’ll have mark the date of your calendar and join us. Construction of the library has begun with the placement of the foundation and now begins the framing in of the library. With the funding secured to build the library, the Friends of the Library are now working on funding for new bookcases and furniture for the library and the craft shop. With more space for both the library and the craft shop, the library will be able to host events during the year and the craft shop can feature more new crafters. This week Patricia Brightly is visiting Rose M. Gaffney and Jonesboro Elementary School with books and will read aloud to five classrooms. The children look forward to Whitneyville Library Day and love the stories that are read aloud. This service began in 1972 and continues today. The library is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. We have two computers for public internet use and have Wi-Fi for those with laptops. We offer interlibrary loan at no cost and there has never been a fee for a library card. All readers from surrounding towns are welcome to join the library. You can visit the library at: www.whitneyville.lib.me.us and don’t forget to like us on Facebook.