Whitneyville Library news

Spring must be here! Its that time again for our annual monthly suppers to begin. The first supper of the season is April 7 at 5 p.m. at the Hillgrove Community Center in Whitneyville. Turkey with all the fixings along with Janet’s rolls are on the menu. Homemade pies and cakes will round out the menu along with coffee, tea, ice water and lemonade. The Friends of the Whitneyville Library put on six public suppers a year. So if you like good food and great company then shake off those cabin fever and winter blues and join us!