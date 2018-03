Old Man Winter is still showering us with this delightful (yeah, right!) white stuff but that’s winter in Maine. As former Librarian John Bodger use to say “The Leprechaun’s Pot of Gold can sometimes turn white in March.” Well that sure is true. Construction on the new library is being hindered slightly by Old Man Winter but the framing of the building will begin before the Leprechaun can dance an Irish jig from one end of the rainbow to another.