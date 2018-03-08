Whitneyville Library news

With March coming in like a wet lion, winter will soon be a memory and spring will burst out with flowers, green grass and a day closer to the first public supper of the year for the Whitneyville Public Library. Mark this date on your calendar—April 7 at 5 p.m. The Friends of the Library will be putting on the first supper of the season and it will be turkey with all the fixings along with Janet’s rolls, homemade pies and cakes with coffee, ice water and lemonade. So come out and enjoy some great company and a good meal.