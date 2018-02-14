Whitneyville Library news

The Friends of the Whitneyville Public Library would like to thank those that came out on Saturday, Feb. 10 for our Cabin Fever Craft Fair. Even though the weather was not the best, some of the library’s faithful came out to enjoy lunch and see the many crafters that were on hand. Due to the weather that day, the craft fair will be held again on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hillgrove Community Center in Whitneyville. So if you missed the craft fair on the 10th come and join us on the 24th.