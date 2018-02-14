Machias

Whitneyville Library news

The Friends of the Whitneyville Public Library would like to thank those that came out on Saturday, Feb. 10 for our Cabin Fever Craft Fair. Even though the weather was not the best, some of the library’s faithful came out to enjoy lunch and see the many crafters that were on hand. Due to the weather that day, the craft fair will be held again on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hillgrove Community Center in Whitneyville. So if you missed the craft fair on the 10th come and join us on the 24th.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorFeb 14,2018
Related Posts
Shirley H. Vane
No image
Machiasport gets green light to purchase Bucks Head acreage
No image
A bill to help seniors safely age at home