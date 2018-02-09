Whitneyville Library news

Local crafters will be on display at the Cabin Fever Craft Fair on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hillgrove Community Building in Whitneyville. Snow date for the event is Saturday, Feb. 17. Homemade chocolates by the friends of the Whitneyville Public Library will be for sale along with handmade soaps and lotions, sewn and knitted items and jewelry are some the crafts that will be for sale by many local crafters. Feeling a little cabin fever and would like to get out and enjoy the day? Then come to our Cabin Fever Craft Fair.